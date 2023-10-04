InnovAge (INNV) vs. Its Rivals Financial Comparison

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare InnovAge to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

InnovAge has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnovAge’s rivals have a beta of 1.41, suggesting that their average share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InnovAge and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $688.09 million -$40.67 million -19.26 InnovAge Competitors $1.59 billion -$103.97 million 13.44

Profitability

InnovAge’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than InnovAge. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares InnovAge and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge -5.91% -12.93% -7.17% InnovAge Competitors -156.02% -219.74% -20.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of InnovAge shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for InnovAge and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 0 0 0 0 N/A InnovAge Competitors 11 136 300 0 2.65

InnovAge presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.00%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 105.72%. Given InnovAge’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InnovAge has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

InnovAge rivals beat InnovAge on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

