Insight Folios Inc Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Insight Folios Inc lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.9 %

PEP stock opened at $167.70 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.35 and a 200 day moving average of $183.93.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

