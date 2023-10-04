International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 583 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coerente Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 40,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 23,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $145.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.17 and its 200 day moving average is $151.21. The stock has a market cap of $342.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.61.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

