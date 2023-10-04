International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.56 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.75.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
