Investors Buy High Volume of ProShares Ultra Silver Call Options (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 5,134 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 241% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,505 call options.

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.57. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $36.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

