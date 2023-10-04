Investors Buy Large Volume of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 47,037 call options on the company. This is an increase of 66% compared to the average daily volume of 28,333 call options.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,297,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,051,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 554,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,691,000 after acquiring an additional 254,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.53 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $112.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.84.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

