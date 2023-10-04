Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 37.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -292.18 and a beta of 1.04. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.95.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is -346.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on IRDM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

