iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is New Potomac Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

New Potomac Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.1% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IVV opened at $423.56 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.