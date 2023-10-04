iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lowered by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $423.56 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $445.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.96. The company has a market capitalization of $327.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

