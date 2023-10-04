iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day moving average is $71.89. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

