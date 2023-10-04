James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.
JHX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83. James Hardie Industries has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $954.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.
James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.
