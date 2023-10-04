James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

JHX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHX. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 231.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 110.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 125.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 327.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83. James Hardie Industries has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $954.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

