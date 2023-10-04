Janet Kerr Sells 7,789 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) Director Janet Kerr sold 7,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $62,935.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Janet Kerr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Janet Kerr sold 10,211 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $72,089.66.

Tilly’s Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.98 million, a PE ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $159.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.91 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Tilly’s by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tilly’s by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tilly’s by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

