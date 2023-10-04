Jeffrey (Jeff) Vander Linden Purchases 6,673,864 Shares of EQTEC plc (LON:EQT) Stock

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey (Jeff) Vander Linden acquired 6,673,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £467,170.48 ($564,692.95).

EQTEC stock opened at GBX 0.07 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.17. EQTEC plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.44 ($0.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of £8.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.31.

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary advanced gasification technology that generates green energy from municipal, agricultural and industrial waste, biomass, and plastics in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Technology Sales and Power Generation.

