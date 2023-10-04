Jeffrey (Jeff) Vander Linden Purchases 6,673,864 Shares of EQTEC plc (LON:EQT) Stock

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey (Jeff) Vander Linden acquired 6,673,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £467,170.48 ($564,692.95).
EQTEC Stock Performance
EQTEC stock opened at GBX 0.07 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.17. EQTEC plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.44 ($0.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of £8.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.31.
EQTEC Company Profile
