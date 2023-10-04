Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda Sells 50,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,569,770.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 14th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $909,500.00.

On Thursday, August 31st, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00.

On Thursday, August 17th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $777,000.00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $796,500.00.

On Thursday, July 20th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $673,500.00.

On Thursday, July 6th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $615,500.00.

Coursera Stock Performance

Coursera stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.71 million. On average, analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Coursera by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Coursera by 8.2% during the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 90,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Coursera by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COUR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

