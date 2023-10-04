Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 75,000 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total value of $5,883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,640,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 28th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $5,752,500.00.

On Thursday, September 14th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $6,360,000.00.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.24. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.71.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $455.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,462,000 after buying an additional 499,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 61.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after buying an additional 7,471,935 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after buying an additional 135,704 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

