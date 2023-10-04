Jessup Wealth Management Inc Sells 683 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $191.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.