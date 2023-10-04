JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for JetBlue Airways in a research report issued on Thursday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

JBLU opened at $4.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 1.71. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $75,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

