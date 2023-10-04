JLB & Associates Inc. Has $1.94 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,152 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,225 shares of company stock worth $13,477,806. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $228.91 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $250.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.15 and a 200-day moving average of $233.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $426.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.