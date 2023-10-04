JLB & Associates Inc. Has $1.94 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,152 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,225 shares of company stock worth $13,477,806. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
