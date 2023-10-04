Jmac Enterprises LLC Purchases 260 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $145.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.21. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.61.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

