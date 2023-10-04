Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Joeben Bevirt Sells 250,000 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,328,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,304,725.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joeben Bevirt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Joeben Bevirt sold 28,176 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $267,672.00.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 47.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 27,114 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 281.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 41,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 368.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JOBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Joby Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Recommended Stories

