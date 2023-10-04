John Mcclain Holmes III Sells 10,000 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $600,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,322,048.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AAR alerts:

On Monday, October 2nd, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 11,810 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $691,829.80.

On Thursday, August 10th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 4,960 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $299,187.20.

On Friday, August 4th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 8,237 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $496,526.36.

On Thursday, July 27th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $580,200.00.

AAR Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AIR stock opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average of $56.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. AAR had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIR

About AAR

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.