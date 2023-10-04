John Mcclain Holmes III Sells 11,810 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 11,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $691,829.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,849,052.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, September 29th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $600,500.00.

On Thursday, August 10th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 4,960 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $299,187.20.

On Friday, August 4th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 8,237 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $496,526.36.

On Thursday, July 27th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $580,200.00.

AAR stock opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.56. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. AAR had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,202,000 after acquiring an additional 601,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AAR by 32.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,026,000 after buying an additional 537,011 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 503.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 343,465 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 6,947.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after buying an additional 327,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,520,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

