John P. Zimmer Sells 10,000 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CFO John P. Zimmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,010,684.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

CMT stock opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.82.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

