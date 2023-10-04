John R. Hewitt Sells 7,500 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Stock

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) CEO John R. Hewitt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,854,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Matrix Service Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ MTRX opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $304.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.36. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $12.19.
Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $205.85 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matrix Service will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MTRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Matrix Service from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.
Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.
