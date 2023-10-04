John Rennocks Purchases 3,213 Shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) insider John Rennocks acquired 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £7,164.99 ($8,660.69).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock opened at GBX 217 ($2.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £429.90 million, a PE ratio of 7,233.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 221.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 220.88. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 197.50 ($2.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 234 ($2.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30,000.00%.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

