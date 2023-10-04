Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.36 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.