Jonathan Congdon Sells 111,040 Shares of The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) Stock

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jonathan Congdon sold 111,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $33,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,579,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,987.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Beachbody Price Performance

Shares of Beachbody stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. The Beachbody Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $134.95 million during the quarter. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 22.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Beachbody

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Beachbody by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 25,468 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Beachbody by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 28,392 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Beachbody by 68.0% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33,564 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Beachbody by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Beachbody by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital platform.

Featured Stories

