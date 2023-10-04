Jonathan Congdon Sells 111,040 Shares of The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) Stock

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jonathan Congdon sold 111,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $33,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,579,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,987.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Beachbody Price Performance
Shares of Beachbody stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. The Beachbody Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $134.95 million during the quarter. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 22.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.93%.
About Beachbody
The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital platform.
