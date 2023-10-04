Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,250,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,377,000 after buying an additional 601,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,618,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,655,000 after buying an additional 198,152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $135.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.58. The firm has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

