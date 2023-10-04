Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after acquiring an additional 119,137 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $398,176,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,915,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 641,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,065,000 after acquiring an additional 38,755 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT opened at $232.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.50 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

