JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.5% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,102,000 after acquiring an additional 107,022 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 402,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,549,000 after acquiring an additional 56,456 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 11,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 88,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,911,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $142.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.55. The stock has a market cap of $414.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.