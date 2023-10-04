JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.76 on December 1st

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.76 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan China Growth & Income Trading Down 1.5 %
JPMorgan China Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 236.84 ($2.86) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 254.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 273.14. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a 12 month low of GBX 235.50 ($2.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 423 ($5.11). The company has a market capitalization of £197.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,731.96 and a beta of 0.64.
