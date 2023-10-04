JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.76 on December 1st

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.76 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Trading Down 1.5 %

JPMorgan China Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 236.84 ($2.86) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 254.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 273.14. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a 12 month low of GBX 235.50 ($2.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 423 ($5.11). The company has a market capitalization of £197.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,731.96 and a beta of 0.64.

About JPMorgan China Growth & Income

Featured Stories

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

