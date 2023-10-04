JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Stock Performance
Shares of NATKY opened at $41.00 on Monday. JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $42.50.
JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Company Profile
