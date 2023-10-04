JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Stock Performance

Shares of NATKY opened at $41.00 on Monday. JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

Get JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom alerts:

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom engages in the exploration, production, processing, marketing, and sale of uranium and uranium products in the Republic of Kazakhstan, China, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, France, and internationally. It also processes rare metals; manufactures and sells beryllium, tantalum, and niobium products; provides communication and security services; and produces semiconductor materials.

Receive News & Ratings for JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.