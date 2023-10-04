JTC (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of JTC (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JTC from GBX 770 ($9.31) to GBX 810 ($9.79) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.
View Our Latest Analysis on JTCPF
JTC Price Performance
About JTC
JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JTC
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Why Ralph Lauren Should Be On Your Holiday Wishlist
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.