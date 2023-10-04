JTC (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of JTC (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JTC from GBX 770 ($9.31) to GBX 810 ($9.79) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get JTC alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JTCPF

JTC Price Performance

About JTC

OTCMKTS:JTCPF opened at C$8.96 on Monday. JTC has a 1 year low of C$7.66 and a 1 year high of C$9.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.07.

(Get Free Report)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.