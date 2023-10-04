Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

OTCMKTS:JGHHY opened at $4.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

(Get Free Report)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions in the fields of material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sells and leases used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.