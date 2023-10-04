Katherine M. Stepp Sells 1,805 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $802,954.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,627.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $435.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $430.90 and its 200 day moving average is $414.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Covestor Ltd increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

