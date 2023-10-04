Keeler THomas Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keeler THomas Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,302,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.70 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $230.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

