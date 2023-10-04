Keith S. Manchester Sells 6,896,144 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) Director Keith S. Manchester sold 6,896,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $79,650,463.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,023,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,024,739.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 402.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

