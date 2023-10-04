Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Short Interest Up 7.6% in September

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the August 31st total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 503.0 days.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

Kerry Group stock opened at $90.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.33. Kerry Group has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $109.69.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

