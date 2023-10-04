Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Short Interest Up 7.6% in September

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the August 31st total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 503.0 days.
Kerry Group Stock Performance
Kerry Group stock opened at $90.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.33. Kerry Group has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $109.69.
Kerry Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kerry Group
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Why Ralph Lauren Should Be On Your Holiday Wishlist
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.