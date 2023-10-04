KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a report released on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

KeyCorp Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of KEY opened at $10.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 47.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 330.8% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.67%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

