KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KEY. Barclays reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Stock Down 3.6 %

KEY stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.