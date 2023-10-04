Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. VNET Group restated an initiates rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays downgraded Keysight Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Keysight Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keysight Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.55.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $131.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $125.89 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.87.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $321,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $243,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

