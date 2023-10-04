Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $301,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 88,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 16.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 53,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Alphabet by 25.3% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 68,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,248 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,706. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $133.30 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $139.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

