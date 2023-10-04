Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays began coverage on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.
Kion Group Trading Down 3.1 %
About Kion Group
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.
