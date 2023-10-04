KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,678 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,861.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 329.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.68.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,644,896 shares in the company, valued at $726,861,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,735,988 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,644,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,861,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.17. The company has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $64.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.56%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.