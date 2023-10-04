Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.76.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.6 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $48.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,497,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,126,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $346,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,497,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6,599.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,545,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,413,000 after buying an additional 2,507,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $90,026,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $62,425,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.