Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Short Interest Update

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,400 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the August 31st total of 366,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.0 days.

Knight Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KHTRF opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. Knight Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $4.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

