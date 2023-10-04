Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Short Interest Update

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,400 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the August 31st total of 366,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.0 days.
Knight Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of KHTRF opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. Knight Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $4.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51.
About Knight Therapeutics
