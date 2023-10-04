Kohl’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 15,485 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 31% compared to the typical volume of 11,840 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 748,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,252,000 after purchasing an additional 379,764 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $910,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -196.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. TD Cowen upgraded Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

