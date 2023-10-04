Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Update

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Konecranes Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KNCRF opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. Konecranes has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $36.57.
Konecranes Company Profile
