Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Update

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Konecranes Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KNCRF opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. Konecranes has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $36.57.

Get Konecranes alerts:

Konecranes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services lifting equipment. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. In addition, it provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries, as well as involved in design and manufacture of crane components.

Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.