Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 524.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth $32,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 99.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.60. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.71.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $616.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.52 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 82.45% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Articles

