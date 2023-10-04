Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,061,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 396,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $536,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE TTE opened at $64.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average is $60.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $67.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 billion. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTE

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.